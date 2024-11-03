Spain: Angry reception as king visits flood-hit Valencia

An angry crowd confronted King Felipe VI and yelled abuse at him as he visited the town of Paiporta in Valencia. Flash flooding in the eastern region this week claimed more than 200 lives and left a trail of destruction.

Spain's King Felipe VI and government officials faced a hostile reception during their visit to the hard-hit area of Valencia, where devastating floods have claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

In Paiporta, one of the worst-affected towns near Valencia, crowds shouted abuse at the king and pelted his entourage with mud and objects.

Police had to step in with officers on horseback to keep back the crowd, who shouted "Get out! Get out!" and "Killers!" among other insults. Bodyguards opened umbrellas to protect the royals from mud and other objects thrown by protesters.

After seeking shelter, Felipe continued to attempt to interact with people in the crowd.

Anger at authorities' response to rapid-onset flooding

Queen Letizia, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the head of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazon, were also part of the visiting delegation.

Some protesters shouted "Mazon resign!" and "How many deaths?! Out!"

Earlier, the royals and Sanchez spoke to emergency crews involved in the cleanup operations.

Spanish authorities have faced criticism for being too slow to respond to the floods, with alerts only being sent out to mobile phones late on Tuesday once floodwaters had already started causing damage in Paiporta. Locals have also accused authorities of being too slow to tackle the cleanup and get aid to hard-hit towns.

More troops arrive to help with cleanup operations

So far, authorities have recovered 217 bodies, with 213 of them in the eastern Valencia region. Dozens of people are still missing.

On Sunday, the search continued with the help of about 4,000 new troops who arrived overnight. An additional 1,000 troops were expected to arrive on Sunday.

Spain's state meteorological agency issued a warning for heavy rain in the Valencia region, coinciding with the royal visit.

Authorities have been seeking to distribute aid to devastated towns and villages, some of which have been cut off from food, water and electricity since the torrential rain overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Volunteers assist in clearing debris

Many mayors resorted to self-help, organizing first aid for their residents in villages that were often initially cut off from the road network.

Support also came from thousands of volunteers who walked from the city of Valencia to nearby villages, carrying donations and tools for clearing up. They helped clear the thick layers of mud and debris that still covered homes, streets, and roads.

On Sunday, Valencia's government limited the number of volunteers allowed to travel to the city's southern suburbs to 2,000 and restricted access to 12 localities.

What happened in Valencia?

The storms that hit the region late on Tuesday were centered over the Magro and Turia river basins. Quickly, the Poyo riverbed burst its banks, catching people off guard.

In towns and villages on the southern outskirts of Valencia, muddy water quickly covered roads and railroads and entered homes and businesses. Drivers were forced to take shelter on car roofs as residents sought higher ground.

The meteorological agency reported that the hard-hit town of Chiva had received more rain in eight hours than in the previous 20 months, describing the deluge as "extraordinary."

