Spain: 17 migrants found dead off Canary Islands

The migrants on the boat were all sub-Saharan Africans, rescue officials say. Three survivors have been transferred to a hospital on Tenerife.
Spain's coast guard has found 17 dead migrants on a boat off the Canary Islands, the country's local emergency services announced on Tuesday.
Three survivors, two men and one woman, were transferred by military helicopter to a hospital on Tenerife.
"The three had hypothermia but were otherwise in good shape," a spokeswoman for Spain's local emergency services said.
more to follow...
am/rt (Reuters, AP)
