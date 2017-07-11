 Spain: 17 migrants found dead off Canary Islands | News | DW | 27.04.2021

News

Spain: 17 migrants found dead off Canary Islands

The migrants on the boat were all sub-Saharan Africans, rescue officials say. Three survivors have been transferred to a hospital on Tenerife.

A Spanish Sea Rescue Services ship

Migrant crossings to the Canary Islands are surging despite the dangerous crossing

Spain's coast guard has found 17 dead migrants on a boat off the Canary Islands, the country's local emergency services announced on Monday.

Three survivors, two men and one woman, were transferred by military helicopter to a hospital on Tenerife.

"The three had hypothermia but were otherwise in good shape," a spokeswoman for Spain's local emergency services said.

The boat was first spotted by an Air Force plane, about 265 nautical miles from El Hierro.

A spokeswoman from Spain's maritime rescue service said that all migrants on the boat were sub-Saharan Africans. It wasn't immediately clear where the migrants had come from.

Watch video 12:05

COVID-19 Special: The high risk for migrants

Migrant arrivals in the Canary Islands increasing

The number of migrants crossing the Atlantic from Africa to the Canary Islands is rising, despite the dangers involved.

About 3,400 people arrived in the Canary Islands from January 1 to March 31.

This incident follows another one south of El Hierro earlier this month. Four people were found dead in a makeshift boat with 23 migrants on board.

On Sunday, 100 migrants tried to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

am/rt (Reuters, AP)

