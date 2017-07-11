 Spain: 17 migrants found dead off Canary Islands | News | DW | 27.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spain: 17 migrants found dead off Canary Islands

The migrants on the boat were all sub-Saharan Africans, rescue officials say. Three survivors have been transferred to a hospital on Tenerife.

A Spanish Sea Rescue Services ship

Migrant crossings to the Canary Islands are surging despite the dangerous crossing

Spain's coast guard has found 17 dead migrants on a boat off the Canary Islands, the country's local emergency services announced on Tuesday.

Three survivors, two men and one woman, were transferred by military helicopter to a hospital on Tenerife.

"The three had hypothermia but were otherwise in good shape," a spokeswoman for Spain's local emergency services said.

The boat was first spotted by an Air Force plane, about 265 nautical miles from El Hierro. A spokeswoman from Spain's maritime rescue service said that all migrants on the boat were sub-Saharan Africans. It wasn't immediately clear where the migrants had come from.

This incident follows another one south of El Hierro a few days back, in which 23 migrants were found dead in a makeshift boat. On Sunday, 100 migrants tried to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

About 3,400 people arrived in the Canary islands from January 1 to March 31.

am/rt (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Bangladesh: Dozens dead, several missing after ferry sinks

The double-decker ferry packed with passengers capsized after being hit by a cargo vessel from the rear. Rescue workers were searching for survivors late into the night.  

France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK

The coast guard was alerted that several boats were in trouble as they attempted to cross the English Channel to Britain.  

Advertisement