Spain: 17 migrants found dead off Canary Islands

Spain's coast guard has found 17 dead migrants on a boat off the Canary Islands, the country's local emergency services announced on Tuesday.

Three survivors, two men and one woman, were transferred by military helicopter to a hospital on Tenerife.

"The three had hypothermia but were otherwise in good shape," a spokeswoman for Spain's local emergency services said.

The boat was first spotted by an Air Force plane, about 265 nautical miles from El Hierro. A spokeswoman from Spain's maritime rescue service said that all migrants on the boat were sub-Saharan Africans. It wasn't immediately clear where the migrants had come from.

This incident follows another one south of El Hierro a few days back, in which 23 migrants were found dead in a makeshift boat. On Sunday, 100 migrants tried to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

About 3,400 people arrived in the Canary islands from January 1 to March 31.

am/rt (Reuters, AP)