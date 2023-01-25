  1. Skip to content
CrimeSpain

Spain: 1 killed in stabbing at Algeciras church

15 minutes ago

The church assistant was killed and a priest was among four injured in an attack on a church in southern Spain.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MhUD

At least one person was killed and four were injured when a man reportedly wielding a sword-like weapon attacked a church in southern Spain on Wednesday. 

Spanish media reported, citing police, that the suspect was arrested. 

"Shortly before 8:00 p.m., a person launched an attack with a bladed weapon, killing one person and injuring others in the San Lorenzo church in Algesiras," an Interior Ministry statement said.

The church's parish priest was injured and in serious condition, the El Mundo newspaper reported. An assistant, known as a sacristan, was killed in the attack.

More to follow...

fb/nm (AFP, Reuters) 

