Spain: 1 killed in stabbing at Algeciras church

At least one person was killed and four were injured when a man reportedly wielding a sword-like weapon attacked a church in southern Spain on Wednesday.

Spanish media reported, citing police, that the suspect was arrested.

"Shortly before 8:00 p.m., a person launched an attack with a bladed weapon, killing one person and injuring others in the San Lorenzo church in Algesiras," an Interior Ministry statement said.

The church's parish priest was injured and in serious condition, the El Mundo newspaper reported. An assistant, known as a sacristan, was killed in the attack.

fb/nm (AFP, Reuters)