SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes on landing platform

A SpaceX prototype has exploded after completing a short hop test. It was the third high-altitude experimental flight for the Starship program.

SpaceX protypes SN9 und SN10 in Boca Chica, Texas

It was the third prototype to explode in recent months

A prototype of a SpaceX rocket one day destined for Mars exploded in a massive fireball on Thursday after a possible methane leak.

It blew up after completing a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) altititude hop test in Texas.

It is the third such incident after two previous protypes met a similar fate in December and in February.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

