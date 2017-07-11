SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes on landing platform

A SpaceX prototype has exploded after completing a short hop test. It was the third high-altitude experimental flight for the Starship program.
A prototype of a SpaceX rocket one day destined for Mars exploded in a massive fireball on Thursday after a possible methane leak.
It blew up after completing a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) altititude hop test in Texas.
It is the third such incident after two previous protypes met a similar fate in December and in February.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.