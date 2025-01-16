  1. Skip to content
North America

SpaceX Starship fails minutes after launch

January 17, 2025

A SpaceX Starship rocket failed in space eight minutes after launching from Texas, the company has said. Before the loss, SpaceX caught a Super Heavy booster at the launch pad.

Top-down view of the Starship rocket launch
SpaceX officials said the Starship was lost after an "anomaly"Image: SpaceX/AFP

SpaceX lost the upper stage of its Starship rocket on Thursday, the company said. It was the rocket's seventh orbital test after experiencing engine anomalies as it ascended toward space.

"At this point in time, we can confirm we did lose the ship," SpaceX's Kate Tice said during a webcast of the operation, adding: "We always knew that excitement is guaranteed today, success not guaranteed."

Officials for Elon Musk's company said the spacecraft was destroyed.

The Starship was packed with 10 mock satellites and was supposed to practice releasing them.

The upgraded Starship system stands roughly 37 stories tall and lifted off from the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas, at 5:38 p.m. local time (2238 GMT/UTC). It was the company's seventh test mission and the first test of 2025.

In this screen grab taken from the SpaceX broadcast the Starship's Super Heavy Booster is being grappled mid-air as it returns to the launch pad
The SpaceX Super Heavy booster was caught as planned when it returned to the launch padImage: SpaceX/AFP

More to come on the developing story.

