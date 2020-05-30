 SpaceX rocket blasts off on historic flight to International Space Station | News | DW | 30.05.2020

News

SpaceX rocket blasts off on historic flight to International Space Station

The Falcon 9 rocket has lifted off from Cape Canaveral, the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company. NASA's first human spaceflight from US soil in nearly a decade was delayed due to severe weather.

Space X Falcon 9 rocket shortly after blast off (AFP/NASA TV)

Two NASA astronauts on Saturday blasted off into space aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Veteran space travelers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken lifted off in the 82-meter (270-foot) Falcon 9 rocket in what was NASA's first human spaceflight from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

Falcon 9 is bound for the international space station, 402 kilometers (250 miles) above Earth.

It was the second attempt for the SpaceX-NASA partnership after bad weather delayed the initial launch on Wednesday

Ahead of the launch, SpaceX tweeted "Crew Dragon's hatch is closed" along with footage of the two spacemen inside the crew capsule, wearing white spacesuits and helmets.

"I would be lying to you if I told you I wasn't nervous,'' NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said ahead of the launch. "We want to do everything we can to minimize the risk, minimize the uncertainty so that Bob and Doug will be safe.''

"It is absolutely our honor to be part of this huge effort to get the United States back in the launch business. We'll talk to you from orbit," tweeted NASA, quoting Hurley.

Speaking after blast-off, Hurley told his colleagues: "Congratulations for the first human ride for Falcon 9 and it was incredible I appreciate all the hard work and thank you for the ride to space."

US President Donald Trump flew to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the historic launch.

kmm/mm (AFP, AP)

Related content

USA Cape Canaveral Startabbruch SpaceX Falcon 9 Rakete

Will the SpaceX launch fire up US-Russian space travel competition? 30.05.2020

The US is resuming crewed space travel with American spacecraft after nearly a decade of relying on Russian aid to reach the ISS. The era of space cooperation between Moscow and Washington may be reaching its end.

USA Cape Canaveral Startabbruch SpaceX Falcon 9 Rakete

Poor weather delays SpaceX launch at Cape Canaveral 27.05.2020

The first launch of NASA astronauts from US soil in almost a decade has been postponed until Saturday afternoon, just a few minutes before the scheduled lift-off. Possible lightning strikes prompted the delay.

NASA and SpaceX go boldly where no man has gone before 27.05.2020

The US is launching a fresh bid for dominance in space, as the nation's first privately built rocket gets set to take off with US astronauts on board. The joint operation with Elon Musk's SpaceX would mean the end to hitching rides with Russia to the ISS.

