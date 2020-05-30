SpaceX rocket blasts off on historic flight to International Space Station

Two NASA astronauts on Saturday blasted off into space aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Veteran space travelers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken lifted off in the 82-meter (270-foot) Falcon 9 rocket in what was NASA's first human spaceflight from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

Falcon 9 is bound for the international space station, 402 kilometers (250 miles) above Earth.

It was the second attempt for the SpaceX-NASA partnership after bad weather delayed the initial launch on Wednesday

Ahead of the launch, SpaceX tweeted "Crew Dragon's hatch is closed" along with footage of the two spacemen inside the crew capsule, wearing white spacesuits and helmets.

"I would be lying to you if I told you I wasn't nervous,'' NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said ahead of the launch. "We want to do everything we can to minimize the risk, minimize the uncertainty so that Bob and Doug will be safe.''

"It is absolutely our honor to be part of this huge effort to get the United States back in the launch business. We'll talk to you from orbit," tweeted NASA, quoting Hurley.

Speaking after blast-off, Hurley told his colleagues: "Congratulations for the first human ride for Falcon 9 and it was incredible I appreciate all the hard work and thank you for the ride to space."

US President Donald Trump flew to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the historic launch.

