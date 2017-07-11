 SpaceX lifts off for ISS in recycled rocket | News | DW | 23.04.2021

News

SpaceX lifts off for ISS in recycled rocket

Four astronauts have lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida for a 23-hour flight to the International Space Station. The crew, who met with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk before takeoff, will spend six months on the ISS.

- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida,

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center.

A SpaceX rocket blasted off towards the International Space Station on Friday. It is the firm's third NASA-crewed voyage this year.

"Endeavour launches once again -- four astronauts from three countries on Crew-2, now making their way to the one and only International Space Station," an announcer said as the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 5:49 am local time (0949 GMT, 1149 CET) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, inside the capsule at launch pad at Launch Complex 39A ahead of the Crew-2 mission, April 23, 2021, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

The crew ready for the SpaceX launch

The crew included Spacecraft commander Shane Kimbrough and NASA's Megan McArthur, France's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide.

"Glad to be back in space," Kimbrough radioed once the capsule was safely in orbit.

They will embark upon a six-month mission on the ISS. They will replace a second set of astronauts, who will return to Earth next Wednesday in their own SpaceX capsule.

SpaceX Astronauts

SpaceX has been flying NASA crews to the ISS since it retired its shuttles in 2011

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, the founder of Space X, met with the astronauts before they headed to the pad, wishing them well from a safe social distance.

Watch video 05:57

The Day: Billionaires' Space Race

What is their mission?

The team is expected to carry out 100 experiments during their six-month mission.

They will research "tissue chips" -- small models of human organs that are made up of different types of cells and used to study things like aging in the immune system, kidney function and muscle loss.

Another important element of the mission is upgrading the station's solar power system by installing new compact panels that roll open like a huge yoga mat.

What kind of ship are they using?

For the first time, SpaceX used a recycled Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a crew launch.

The company has been helping NASA fly Astronauts to space after the agency's shuttles retired in 2011. 

Boeing, NASA's other designated taxi service, isn't expect to launch astronauts until early next year.

jf/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters) 

