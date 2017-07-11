SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station

US aeronautics company SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying three Americans and one Japanese in what was the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.

The newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, is due to reach the space station late Monday and remain there until spring.

The Resilience crew included commander Michael Hopkins, along with two other NASA astronauts, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker. They were joined by Soichi Noguchi who was making his third trip to space after previously flying on the US shuttle in 2005 and the Russian Soyuz in 2009.

US space agency NASA hopes that the launch marks the beginning of regular crew flights to the space station from American soil, ending nine years of reliance on Russia to send astronauts to space.

President-Elect Joe Biden congratulated NASA and SpaceX on the launch, calling it a "testament to the power of science."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump called it "great."

Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the launch with his wife Karen, said the launch marked a "new era in human space exploration in America."

More to follow…