SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut began their journey into space from Florida to the International Space Station. The crew is set to begin a six-month mission in Earth orbit.

A SpaceX rocket carrying a crew of three US astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut was launched into space from Florida on Sunday night. The crew is heading to the International Space Station (ISS) to begin a six-month mission in Earth orbit.

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endeavor was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral at 10:53 p.m. EST (0353 GMT Monday).

It took about nine minutes for the capsule to settle into orbit as it prepared to dock with the ISS and relieve four other crew members.

A first attempt to launch the mission Saturday was postponed due to high winds.

Despite tense relations otherwise, space remains a rare area of cooperation between the United States and Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Who is in the crew

The four were launched in the Endeavour capsule, which has already been launched four times by billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

It is the first spaceflight for Matthew Dominick, leader of the Crew-8 mission, and also for Jeanette Epps. She was originally assigned to fly Boeing's Starliner which encountered problems, following which NASA switched her to SpaceX.

Epps is the second Black woman assigned to a long station mission. Before the flight, she said she is especially proud to be a role model for Black girls, demonstrating that spaceflight "is an option for them, that this is not just for other people."

It will also be the first time for Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin. The fourth crew member is Michael Barratt, a physician, making his third visit to the ISS.

They are expected to reach the orbiting lab on Tuesday. They will replace a crew of seven from the US, Denmark, Japan and Russia.

Four of those members will return to Earth after an overlap of a few days.

Crew-8 will carry out experiments such as using stem cells to create organoids (artificially grown masses of cells resembling organs) to study degenerative diseases. They will take advantage of the microgravity environment to enable three-dimensional cell growth, which is not possible on Earth.

Their stay includes the arrival of two rocketships ordered by NASA. Boeing's new Starliner capsule with test pilots is set to arrive in late April. Sierra Space's Dream Chaser, a mini shuttle, will arrive a month or two later. It is for delivering cargo to the station.

tg/wd (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)