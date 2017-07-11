 SpaceX: First tourist mission to orbit Earth splashes down | News | DW | 18.09.2021

News

SpaceX: First tourist mission to orbit Earth splashes down

The all-civilian crew aboard the SpaceX Inspiration4 flight mission splashed safely down to Earth. Their return comes after spending three days in Earth's orbit, in a pioneering mission for space tourism.

A SpaceX capsule carrying four civilian astronauts parachutes into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast

The SpaceX capsule carrying four civilian astronauts splashed down off the coast of Florida

After orbiting the planet, the first all civilian space flight crew aboard SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission splashed down in the Atlantic on its return to the atmosphere on Saturday. 

The splashdown completes a three-day flight for the four amateur astronauts on board.

The crew blasted off into space Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

On Saturday, the four citizen astronauts donned their helmeted flight suits and made final cabin preparations before the spacecraft continued autonomously charting the return path back to Earth's atmosphere.

SpaceX was founded by Tesla electric vehicle manufacturer CEO Elon Musk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ar/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)

