SpaceX: First tourist mission to orbit Earth splashes down

After orbiting the planet, the first all civilian space flight crew aboard SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission splashed down in the Atlantic on its return to the atmosphere on Saturday.

The splashdown completes a three-day flight for the four amateur astronauts on board.

The crew blasted off into space Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

On Saturday, the four citizen astronauts donned their helmeted flight suits and made final cabin preparations before the spacecraft continued autonomously charting the return path back to Earth's atmosphere.

SpaceX was founded by Tesla electric vehicle manufacturer CEO Elon Musk.

