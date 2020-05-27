SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station

SpaceX’s astronaut-riding Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, just hours after a historic liftoff from Florida.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken reported that the capsule was performing beautifully, as they closed in for the docking.

The gleaming white capsule was easily visible from the station, and in the last hour before docking, viewers were treated to live images of the two spacecraft an increasingly small distance apart above the Atlantic, then Africa, then Asia.

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, on Saturday launched two Americans into orbit from Cape Canaveral en route to the ISS, a landmark mission that ended Russia's monopoly on flights there.

More to come...