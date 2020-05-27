SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station

Some 19 hours after blast-off from Florida, the capsule built by Elon Musk's private space firm has arrived at its destination. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will spend up to four months on the ISS.
SpaceX’s astronaut-riding Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, just hours after a historic liftoff from Florida.
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken reported that the capsule was performing beautifully, as they closed in for the docking.
The gleaming white capsule was easily visible from the station, and in the last hour before docking, viewers were treated to live images of the two spacecraft an increasingly small distance apart above the Atlantic, then Africa, then Asia.
SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, on Saturday launched two Americans into orbit from Cape Canaveral en route to the ISS, a landmark mission that ended Russia's monopoly on flights there.
More to come...
After being delayed by bad weather, the Falcon 9 rocket has lifted off from Florida — the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private firm. It's also NASA's first human spaceflight from US soil in nearly a decade. (30.05.2020)
The US is resuming crewed space travel with American spacecraft after nearly a decade of relying on Russian aid to reach the ISS. The era of space cooperation between Moscow and Washington may be reaching its end. (30.05.2020)
The first launch of NASA astronauts from US soil in almost a decade has been postponed until Saturday afternoon, just a few minutes before the scheduled lift-off. Possible lightning strikes prompted the delay. (27.05.2020)
How did an awkward, nerdy boy from South Africa become a world-famous American engineering entrepreneur? Elon Musk's story is a lesson in how a few simple principles, applied relentlessly, can yield amazing results. (27.05.2020)