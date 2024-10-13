  1. Skip to content
SpaceX booster lands on launch pad in world first

Gerhard Elfers
October 13, 2024

SpaceX's Super Heavy Booster has successfully landed in Texas, marking a milestone in the company's quest for reusability of its rockets. Former NASA employee and space journalist Keith Cowing speaks to DW about the 'catching' of the rocket.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ljko
