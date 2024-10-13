SpaceX booster lands on launch pad in world first

ScienceUnited States of AmericaSpaceX booster lands on launch pad in world firstTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceUnited States of AmericaGerhard Elfers10/13/2024October 13, 2024SpaceX's Super Heavy Booster has successfully landed in Texas, marking a milestone in the company's quest for reusability of its rockets. Former NASA employee and space journalist Keith Cowing speaks to DW about the 'catching' of the rocket.https://p.dw.com/p/4ljkoAdvertisement