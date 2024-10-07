Spacecraft blasts off to probe NASA asteroid crash site

A European spacecraft has blasted off to investigate the scene of a NASA test collision two years ago. The NASA craft had successfully deflected the asteroid from its course.

Europe's Hera probe launched a mission on Monday to inspect the damage caused by a NASA spacecraft that smashed into the pyramid-sized asteroid Dimorphos in 2022.

The fridge-sized US craft successfully deflected the asteroid from its course, demonstrating that humanity may have the power to prevent a planet-threatening asteroid from hitting the Earth.

However, much about the nature of the impact has still to be determined.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral at around 10:53 a.m. local time (1453 GMT/UTC) carrying the probe.

The launch was greeted with applause from teams on the ground.

There had been fears that the launch would have to be delayed with the approach of Hurricane Milton, which has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm.

Because of a gap in Europe's access to space, the European Space Agency (ESA), selected Elon Musk's SpaceX for the launch.

ESA says it is sending Hera to carry out a "crime scene investigation" on the asteroid. The hope is that it may add to knowledge about how the Earth can be defended from future asteroids.

NASA deliberately crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) craft into Dimorphos roughly 11 million kilometres (6.8 million miles) from Earth.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher called the mission "a step towards planetary defense."

The director of the ESA control centre in the German city of Darmstadt, Rolf Densing said: "For the first time in human history, we have the opportunity to defend the planet."

More to come...

rc/wmr (AP, Reuters)