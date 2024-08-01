Southport attack: UK police charge 17-year-old with murder

Southport attack: UK police charge 17-year-old with murderAugust 1, 2024
British police said early Thursday they charged a 17-year-old with murder over a stabbing attack in the northwestern English town of Southport.
Three girls aged 6, 7 and 9 were killed in the Monday attack at a local community center hosting a Taylor Swift-themed event. Eight other children and two adults were injured.
The teenage suspect has also been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and "possession of a bladed article." He is due to appear in court in Liverpool later on Thursday.
"Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work [...] to ensure we have as complete an understanding as possible of this matter," Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in a statement.
Rumors about suspect's identity spark unrest
Police have not named the suspect, citing his age. However, they have dismissed speculation about his identity as false information intended to prompt violence.
On Tuesday, Dozens of protesters that authorities said were linked to a far-right group clashed with police officers shortly after a vigil was held in tribute to the victims.
Police said they arrested five suspects in connection with the unrest that was driven by rumors that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker.
According to the police, the suspected attacker was born in Wales.
