Southern latitudes see rare annular solar eclipse

Nature and EnvironmentChileSouthern latitudes see rare annular solar eclipseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentChileJessica Saltz10/03/2024October 3, 2024The phrase "ring of fire" is used to describe an annular solar eclipse, when the moon momentarily blots out the center of the sun. Many traveled to points in Argentina, Chile and Easter Island to catch a glimpse of this rare spectacle.https://p.dw.com/p/4lMeJAdvertisement