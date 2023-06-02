  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
SocietyUnited States of America

Southern California digs out of heavy snow

2 hours ago

A string of back-to-back winter storms has lashed the US West Coast, bringing blizzard conditions and heavy snowfall to many areas of California unused to it. In the state's south, record-breaking snowfalls have brought widespread disruption.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O982
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Carnival float with a dummy tank propped on a bicycle

What happened to the German military's €100 billion fund?

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A vendor displays cover of newspapers to celebrate candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as President elect

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human Rights21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

German government fights over money

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Belgien Brüssel | NATO Betrrittsantrag Schweden Finnland

NATO: Finland forges ahead of Sweden toward membership

NATO: Finland forges ahead of Sweden toward membership

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Ted Deutch, American Jewish Committee CEO, in a DW interview

'Anti-semitism never just stops with the Jews'

'Anti-semitism never just stops with the Jews'

Politics12 hours ago02:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Migration20 hours ago01:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage