 Southeast France thrown into chaos by first heavy snow

News

Southeast France thrown into chaos by first heavy snow

Snow, ice and heavy rain has caused power outages to tens of thousands of homes. Authorities urged people to stay off the roads after a motorist was killed by a falling tree.

Snow on French roads

Heavy snowstorms wreaked havoc across the southeast of France overnight Thursday.

A 63-year-old driver was killed as he tried to remove a fallen tree from the icy roads and another tree fell on him in the commune of Roche. Another man who had helped him was injured.

Read more: Almost all glaciers in the Alps could disappear by 2100: study

About 140,000 people were left without electricity in the departments of Drome, Isere, Rhone and Ardeche, power company Enedis said.

Train traffic was expected to be interrupted in and around Grenoble at least until Friday afternoon because of fallen trees on the tracks.

Read more: Venice floods: Italy's Conte declares state of emergency

A snow plow

France issued the first snow warnings of season after wintery weather arrived

Cars and trucks were left stuck in snow and many roads were closed across the region. Authorities urged people to avoid the roads.

Up to 20 centimeters of snow at low altitude and up to 30 centimeters (1 foot) are expected to fall above 300 meters, according to France's Meteo weather service.

The snowfall is expected to stop by Friday night. 

cw/rt (AFP, dpa)

Scientists say atmosphere carrying microplastics to the Arctic

Microscopic particles of plastic are entering the atmosphere and being dumped by snow, new research found. The study raises questions about the amount of microplastics humans and wildlife are inhaling. (14.08.2019)  

Climate change: EU bank to stop fossil fuel lending

One of the world's biggest public lenders has said it will stop financing fossil fuel projects from the end of 2021 as part of an effort to combat climate change. Germany was one of the countries which had resisted. (14.11.2019)  

Venice floods: Italy's Conte declares state of emergency

Italy's government declared a state of emergency on Thursday as water levels in Venice remain high. Damage costs are estimated at hundreds of millions of euros. (14.11.2019)  

Deadly floods in France, Spain cause disruption

Southern Europe experienced severe rainfall, causing rail tracks and cars to be swept away. Authorities in Spain are searching for two people believed to have been caught in the floodwater. (24.10.2019)  

Almost all glaciers in the Alps could disappear by 2100: study

A study has found climate change may cause 90 percent of glaciers in the Alps to melt by the end of the century. It comes after a handful of European states agreed to better protect the Alps against climate change. (09.04.2019)  

Related content

Frankreich Sturm Amelie

Storm Amelie: 140,000 homes without power in France 03.11.2019

France's Atlantic Coast has been battered by winds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, causing widespread power outages. Rail services were canceled and roads closed in several regions due to fallen trees and flooding.

Frankreich Überschwemmungen

Deadly floods in France, Spain cause disruption 23.10.2019

Southern Europe experienced severe rainfall, causing rail tracks and cars to be swept away. Authorities in Spain are searching for two people believed to have been caught in the floodwater.

Tour de France 2019 | 19. Etappe Abbruch

Tour de France: Confusion and chaos as extreme weather halts race 26.07.2019

Hail, flooding, mudslides: The 19th stage was chaotic and aborted prematurely. Egan Bernal seized the yellow jersey, and Thibaut Pinot was forced to retire — but this stage will be remembered for the adverse conditions.

