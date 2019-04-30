 South Sudan rivals delay forming unity government | News | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

South Sudan rivals delay forming unity government

A lack of political will, financing and time constraints were the reasons for the power-sharing agreement's delay, but both sides said they were still committed to peace.

Riek Machar and Salva Kiir

Representatives for President Salva Kiir and rival rebel leader Riek Machar agreed to delay the formation of a power-sharing government after dicussions led to an impasse.

The two sides had gathered for talks in Ethiopia to salvage a 2018 peace deal that sought to end years of civil war triggered in 2013, when the Kiir and Machar became rivals and just two years after the country declared independence.

Both men had signed a power-sharing agreement in September, which had a deadline of May 12. The core of the deal called for Machar to be reinstated as vice president. But this will now be delayed for six months.

"The Parties identified lack of political will, financing and time constraints as the major challenges that have delayed implementation of the Pre-Transitional tasks," the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc moderating the talks, said in a statement on Friday.

Officials in the talks said that of the 59 key tasks that required implementation before the May 12 deadline, only 27 had been completed. The remaining 17 were ongoing, with 15 items that had not been evaluated.

Read more: UN Special Advisor on Genocide: 'Military intervention should be an exception'

'A lasting peace'

Machar's representatives said the six-month delay was needed to resolve security and other issues that allegedly prevent him from returning to Juba from exile, which he fled in 2016 when a prior peace agreement had collapsed.

"Today's decision to extend the pre-transitional period averts any thinking that we will revert to turmoil," said Henry Dawar, deputy chairman of Machar's SPLM-IO party.

"This time around the peace is going to be implemented and it's going to be a lasting peace," he said.

The government, meanwhile, admitted that the parties "lagged behind" on the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangement.

IGAD's South Sudan special envoy, Ismael Wais, was optimistic anyway, saying both parties had avoided a crisis by agreeing to further work on the unresolved aspects of the deal rather than push ahead too early.

Read more: South Sudanese refugees face uncertain future in Ethiopia

"Everybody is asking the question 'what next'?" said Wais. "Would there be a problem? Is the implementation of the agreement a failure? Have we failed already and similar questions. Now, today and yesterday, this meeting of the political leaders of the Republic of South Sudan proved that all the parties are still committed to the peace agreement." 

Tens of thousands died and millions of people were displaced by South Sudan's civil war.

Although the peace deal has reduced the fighting and partly alleviated the humanitarian crisis in the country, a UN panel of experts said in a report on Tuesday that the country still faces significant challenges.

jcg/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Watch video 01:47

South Sudan – peace treaty gives refugees hope to return

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Forgotten country: Fighting the hunger crisis in South Sudan

Over four million people are facing severe food insecurity. Nearly two million people have fled the country. The war has left South Sudan in a state of crisis and dispair. (07.12.2018)  

Uganda's double game in South Sudan civil war revealed

Despite its role as peace broker in neighboring South Sudan, Uganda has been among the clandestine suppliers of weapons that originate in the EU, US and China to both sides of the bloody civil war, a new report shows. (29.11.2018)  

South Sudanese refugees face uncertain future in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has been praised for its open door policy to refugees feeling war-torn South Sudan. But with no signs of the conflict ending, concerns are growing over how they can integrate into Ethiopian society. (18.01.2019)  

UN Special Advisor on Genocide: 'Military intervention should be an exception'

Ethnic violence in crisis-torn nations like South Sudan is often in the news. But how serious is the situation in the whole of Africa? DW put that question to the UN's Special Advisor on Genocide, Adama Dieng. (18.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

South Sudan – peace treaty gives refugees hope to return  

Related content

South Sudan – peace treaty gives refugees hope to return 30.04.2019

After six years of civil war that tore the world's youngest country apart, South Sudan's refugees are starting the journey back home. Government and UN agencies are working to return refugees to the families and homes they left behind.

A look back at South Sudan's brief and turbulent history 10.04.2019

The Vatican is hosting a meeting between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar in hopes of mending a rivalry that unleashed a brutally violent civil war in 2013 that has resulted in Africa's largest refugee crisis.

Libyen Tripolis Besuch von UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres | Migranten

AfricaLink on Air - 19 April 2019 19.04.2019

UN evacuates dozens of refugees from Libya as war rages+++Nigeria’s former chief justice appeals graft conviction+++South Sudan plans to form unity government face setback +++Why Uganda risks losing EU market for its agricultural products

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  