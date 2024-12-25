  1. Skip to content
South Korea's Yoon defies summons over martial law order

December 25, 2024

Yoon Suk Yeol defies another request for questioning over his failed attempt to impose martial law earlier this month.

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks to the nation at the Presidential Office on December 07, 2024
The embattled president faces a string of investigationsImage: South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images

South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeolon Wednesday refused to honor a summons from the state's anti-corruption authorities.

South Korea's anti-corruption authorities, along with prosecutors, have launched probes into Yoon over his sudden decision to declare martial law earlier this month.

The martial law declaration drew immediate opposition from politicians, with lawmakers having quickly passed a resolution demanding Yoon lift his order.

On December 14, lawmakers voted to impeach the president over his failed attempt to impose military rule.

This means the president has lost his presidential powers. But impeachment does not mean that Yoon can be removed from office immediately.

That decision will have to be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, a process that could take months.

Yoon refuses to respond to summons for questioning over martial law

Yoon did not appear for questioning as of 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Christmas Day as requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported an official saying the agency would continue waiting for Yoon to show up on Wednesday. It would need to review the case further before seeking an arrest warrant, the official added.

Yoon also did not respond on December 15 to a separate summons by prosecutors who are investigating the martial law declaration, Yonhap said. 

Yoon was criticized for defying summons repeatedly

Days after his attempt to impose martial law, Yoon apologized saying he would not evade legal and political responsibility over his actions.

But opposition party members have criticized his repeated defiance of the summons and have warned against possible destruction of evidence.

Yoon faces a string of investigations, including potential charges of leading an insurrection, a crime punishable by life imprisonment or even the death penalty. 

mk/rm (AFP, Reuters)

