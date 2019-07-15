South Korea's top court orders retrial of Samsung heir bribery case

The decision is another blow to Samsung as it struggles with falling profitability and a trade spat with Japan.
South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered a lower court to review part of a bribery case against Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who received a suspended sentence in connection with an influence scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.
The decision could deal a blow to the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker if its de facto head is imprisoned. It comes at a time Samsung profits have slumped and South Korea and Japan are in a trade spat that has restricted supply of key exports to the world's 11th largest economy.
The Supreme Court said a lower court failed to correctly evaluate what constitutes a bribe and that it should reconsider Lee's suspended sentence.
Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su said that three horses worth around $2.8 million (€2.5 million) that Samsung donated to the daughter of Park's friend Choi Soon-sil for equestrian training should be considered a bribe designed to influence the ex-president.
Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, was sentenced to five years in prison for bribing Choi in order to seek favors from the now imprisoned former president.
Last April, Park was convicted of receiving or demanding more than $20 million from conglomerates, sharing secret state documents, "blacklisting" artists critical of her policies, and firing officials who resisted her abuses of power. She is serving a 25-year prison sentence.
He was released from prison after a year, and an appeals court later suspended his sentence to 2 1/2 years.
cw/ng (AFP, Reuters)
