South Korea's President Yoon defends martial law decision

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his decision to impose martial law was a bid to protect democracy. His comments came amid calls from his own party for his impeachment.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday defended his decision to declare short-lived martial law saying it was a measure to protect the country's democracy.

The beleaguered president, who is under criminal investigation for alleged insurrection, declared martial law last week, saying he wanted to rid the country of "pro-North Korean forces," in a move that plunged the country into political turmoil.

Yoon prepared to 'fight to the end'

Yoon accused the opposition of trying to remove him from office in a televised statement.

"I will fight to the end, to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralyzing the country's government

and disrupting the nation's constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea," Yoon said.

He described the National Assembly as a "monster that destroys the constitutional order of liberal democracy," under the dominance of the large opposition party, while going on to condemn the "national crisis."

"The opposition is now doing a knife dance of chaos, claiming that the declaration of martial law constitutes to an act of rebellion. But was it really?" Yoon said.

His comments on Thursday are a far departure from an earlier apology he made "to the people who were shocked" by the martial law bid, when Yoon had referred the matter of his term in office to his party.

The comments came as the leader of Yoon's own People Power Party (PPP) Han Dong-hoon, said the president had shown no signs of resigning and must be impeached.

Yoon facing second impeachment bid

Yoon's statement also came hours ahead of the opposition Democratic Party's (DPK) submission of a new impeachment motion against him.

Their first attempt failed last Saturday when the ruling party blocked the vote.

A number of Yoon's top officials have already been arrested, detained and questioned about their role in imposing martial law on the country.

The country's former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun — who is believed to have played a key role in the failed imposition of martial law — made an attempt on his own life while in custody.

South Korean authorities have imposed an overseas travel ban on the president and searched his office as they investigate last week's events.



