South Korea's president faces impeachment

Lukas Lottersberger
December 4, 2024

South Korea's head of state Yoon Suk Yol is facing calls to resign following a late-night televised martial law declaration. In an extraordinary parliamentary session in Seoul, lawmakers rejected the decision and forced the president to backtrack.

