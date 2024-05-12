  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsSouth Korea

South Korea's political turmoil continues amid public anger

James Chater
December 5, 2024

Prosecutors are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol and two ministers for briefly imposing martial law on Tuesday. The move has rekindled dark memories for those who lived through the political suppression of the 1970s.

https://p.dw.com/p/4noAZ
Skip next section Similar stories from South Korea

Similar stories from South Korea

Kim Hong Kyun, South Korean ambassador to Germany

South Korea: Germany is a major 'values partner' for us

South Korea's ambassador to Berlin calls for greater cooperation between the two sides in the Indo-Pacific region.
PoliticsMay 9, 202303:34 min
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

French NATO troops exercise with a Ceaser howitzer at a training area in Finland.

NATO holds its largest-ever artillery exercise in Europe

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from a training area in Finland's far north, close to the border with Russia.
PoliticsNovember 21, 202402:37 min
Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
Show more