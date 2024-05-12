South Korea's political turmoil continues amid public anger

PoliticsSouth KoreaSouth Korea's political turmoil continues amid public angerTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSouth KoreaJames Chater12/05/2024December 5, 2024Prosecutors are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol and two ministers for briefly imposing martial law on Tuesday. The move has rekindled dark memories for those who lived through the political suppression of the 1970s.https://p.dw.com/p/4noAZAdvertisement