South Koreans' frustration with President Yoon persists

PoliticsSouth KoreaSouth Koreans' frustration with President Yoon persistsJames Chater in Seoul, South Korea | Marianna Evenstein12/07/2024December 7, 2024President Yoon Suk Yeol has avoided suspension of his presidential powers with backing from his ruling conservative party. The opposition, however, plans to push for a new impeachment motion.