PoliticsSouth Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

December 3, 2024

Police and soldiers entered parliament in Seoul soon after the shock late-night address from the president. Yoon Suk Yeol said it was necessary to combat "anti-state elements" and "North Korea's communist forces."

https://p.dw.com/p/4ngld
People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Yoon made the announcement in a surprise late-night televised briefingImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP/picture alliance

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced "emergency martial law" in a televised address late on Tuesday.

He accused the country's opposition of ruling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state actions.

Yoon said his decision was critical for defending the country's constitutional order.

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in the televised address.

The move came into effect at 11 p.m. local time (1400 GMT/UTC).

Police were at the scene outside the National Assembly parliament in Seoul soon after Yoon's address, and helicopters could be seen landing on the building's roof. 

Opposition condemns move

Han Dong-hoon, who serves in the administration of Yoon, called the decision "wrong" and vowed to "stop it with the people."

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, said the implementation of martial law was both "illegal and unconstitutional."

A man watches his smart phone showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Yoon has been struggling to pass a budget with the opposition holding a majority in parliamentImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP/Picture Alliance

What the martial law decree states

The document declaring martial law said it was doing so "in order to protect liberal democracy" and to "protect the safety of the people."

It made six core points, and said violators of them were subject to search, arrest and detention without a warrant. 

All political activities, from parliament to local councils to public demonstrations, were prohibited. 

Police officers stand guard in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Police were on hand outside the National Assembly in Seoul soon after the announcementImage: Lee Jin-man/AP/picture alliance

Any acts "that deny or attempt to overthrow the liberal democratic system are prohibited, and fake news, public opinion manipulation, and false propaganda are prohibited."

All media and publications were subject to control of martial law command. 

Strikes, work stoppages and "rallies that incite social chaos" were prohibited.

Any and all medical personnel on strike or who have left the medical field duty should return to work.

Finally the document stated that "innocent ordinary citizens, excluding state forces and other subversive forces, will be subject to measures to minimize inconvenience in their daily lives."

A man holds the South Korea flag outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.
Some people waving the South Korean flag gathered near the National AssemblyImage: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP

Budget stuck as opposition hold parliamentary majority

The opposition Democratic Party has a majority in parliament and is therefore able to thwart Yoon's plans for next year's budget in South Korea.

Opposition lawmakers last week gave the go ahead to a downsized budget plan through a parliamentary committee.

"Our National Assembly has become a haven for criminals, a den of legislative dictatorship that seeks to paralyze the judicial and administrative systems and overturn our liberal democratic order," Yoon said.

The president accused opposition lawmakers of cutting "all key budgets essential to the nation's core functions, such as combating drug crimes and maintaining public security... turning the country into a drug haven and a state of public safety chaos."

Soldiers get off from a helicopter at the National Assembly after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in Seoul, South Korea, December 3, 2024.
National television showed a military helicopter landing on the National AssemblyImage: Yonhap/REUTERS

Yoon: Opposition is 'anti-state' and wants to 'overthrow regime'

Yoon went on to label the opposition, which holds a parliamentary majority, as "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime" and described his decision to impose martial law as "inevitable."

Meanwhile, the president has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, attracting stinging rebukes from his political rivals.

Tuesday's decision from Yoon, who took office in 2022 but has seen his approval rating dip in recent months, has sent shockwaves through the country, which had a series of authoritarian leaders early in its history but has been considered democratic since the 1980s.

The news saw the Korean won drop sharply against the US dollar.

Cold war continues to rage between North and South Korea

jsi, msh/zc (AP, Reuters, AFP)

