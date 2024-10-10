South Korean Han Kang awarded Nobel Prize in literature

LiteratureSouth KoreaSouth Korean Han Kang awarded Nobel Prize in literatureTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLiteratureSouth KoreaMatthias Frickel10/10/2024October 10, 2024South Korean poet and novelist Han Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize in literature for a body of work that the Nobel committee said "confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life." Matthias Frickel from DW Culturehttps://p.dw.com/p/4lcvmAdvertisement