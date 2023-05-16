  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Son Jun-ho during a match in 2021, wearing a pink Nike jersey
Son Jun-ho has played some 18 international matches for his home countryImage: Lee Jin-man/AP Photo/picture alliance
SportsChina

South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho detained in China

41 minutes ago

Son was detained for allegedly accepting a bribe, the Chinese authorities said. The move continues a crackdown by China to clean its image in the soccer world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RP2V

South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho has been detained in China on suspicion of accepting a bribe, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for the ministry, said Son was placed in custody "recently" and was under investigation.

South Korean media reported that the 31-year-old midfielder was detained at an airport in Shanghai on Friday.

Son Jun-ho with the ball during a match on December 5, 2022
Son Jun-ho during the World Cup round-of-16 match against Brazil in December 2022Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

The South Korean consulate in the provincial capital of Shenyang has been informed about Son's detention and allowed access to the player as required by international treaty.

Son's detention comes as China cracks downs on corruption and match-fixing among coaches, team owners, referees and government sports officials.

Son moved to China in 2021

Son moved to China to play for Shandong Taishan club in 2021. The club won the Chinese Super League – the highest tier of professional football in the country – that year. 

Shandong Taishan have not officially commented on the case, but the club posted a message on its official Weibo account on the day he was detained wishing him a happy birthday.

Son has played for South Korea's national team at least 18 times, including at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency was the first to break the news.

rm/wd (AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A flash lights up skies over Kyiv in the early dark hours of the morning

Ukraine updates: Heavy Russian air raid repelled, Kyiv says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Damilola Asaleye, Nigeria's Solar Queen teaches a class the installation of solar panels at the Ashdam Solar Academy in Nigeria.

Nigeria's solar queen

Nigeria's solar queen

Nature and Environment2 hours ago04:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of BJP supporters hold up a large portrait of Modi ahead of the Karnataka vote

India: Opposition seeks to unite as Modi's BJP gives ground

India: Opposition seeks to unite as Modi's BJP gives ground

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin Hauptbahnhof Streik durch Verdi und EVG

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Business3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Video screens in the equipment room at the TV center of Public Television of Russia

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

Society17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protests featuring nooses and the Iranian flag in Iran

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Human Rights12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage