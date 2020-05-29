South Korean court to decide fate of Samsung heir

A court in South Korea will rule on Monday whether Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee should go to prison for charges of bribery, embezzlement, and other offenses.

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Lee, whom they accused of being involved in price manipulation and illegal trading during the 2015 merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T.

The controversial merger of the two Samsung affiliates is said to have been a key step to Lee's succession, helping facilitate his plan to assume greater control of Samsung, one of the largest family-controlled conglomerates in the country.

Lee was the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries, and critics say Samsung sought to artificially lower the price of C&T to give him a bigger stake in the merged entity — a key part of the Samsung structure — consolidating his grip on the conglomerate.

Samsung denied the allegations against Lee on Friday, saying it was "beyond common sense" to claim Lee was involved in the decision-making over the C&T stock price.

The group further said the lengthy bribery probe is weighing on the company's management, which is in a "crisis" at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and US-China trade disputes are adding to uncertainty.

A decision on Lees's fate is expected Monday or early Tuesday. In the meantime, he will await the ruling from a detention center.

The 51-year-old heir had already served one year of a five-year sentence in prison from 2017 to 2018, for giving horses as gifts to win support from the government of disgraced former President Park Geun-hye for the merger.

Park herself was convicted and is serving a 24-year prison sentencefor receiving or demanding more than $20 million from conglomerates, sharing secret state documents, blacklisting artists critical of her policies, and firing officials who resisted her abuses of power.

jcg/rc (AFP, Reuters)

