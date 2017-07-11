South Korean air force planes collide in mid-air

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Two KT-1 trainer aircrafts have crashed after a mid-air collision, South Korea's air force have said. Three pilots have been killed and one remains missing.
Two KT-1 trainer aircrafts crashed into a mountain in the southeastern city of Sacheon after colliding, emergency officials said
South Korea’s air force said that two of its planes collided in mid-air and crashed on Friday.
Three pilots have died in the accident and one is missing, the air force said in a statement.
The two KT-1 aircrafts crashed into a mountain in the southeastern city of Sacheon.
"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing," the statement said.
The air force added that it has formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage.
Over 30 firefighters and rescuers are conducting a search operation at the crash site, local media said.
The crash comes nearly three months after a South Korean air force pilot died in January when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into a mountain in the city of Hwaseong.
dvv/rt (AP, Reuters)
