South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol faces second impeachment motion

12/14/2024 December 14, 2024 Protests rage in Seoul ahead of impeachment vote

Thousands of people gathered in South Korea's capital and demonstrated hours ahead of an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The protests demanding Yoon's removal began around midday outside the National Assembly.

A Seoul police official told the AFP news agency that they expected at least 200,000 people to demonstrate in support of removing him.

"If Yoon isn't impeached today, I'll return next week," one protester told AFP.

People supporting Yoon's impeachment sang patriotic songs during demonstartions and waved South Korean and American flags Image: aniel Ceng/Anadolu/picture alliance

However, Seoul also saw people gathering in support of Yoon. Near Gwanghwamun Square, thousands rallied in support of Yoon, singing patriotic songs and waving South Korean and American flags.

"Yoon had no choice but to declare martial law. I approve of every decision he has made as president," a pro-Yoon demonstrator told AFP.