South Korea: Yoon attends court hearing over his detention

January 18, 2025

Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at the court as hundreds of his supporters rallied outside. Since his arrest earlier this week over his failed martial law bid, Yoon had thus far refused to cooperate with investigators.

A blue van believed to be transporting impeached South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on Jan 18, 2025.
The impeached South Korean president arrived in a blue van, as he prepares to oppose his arrestImage: Ahn Young-joon/Pool/AFP

South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at a court in Seoul on Saturday to oppose the extension of his arrest over his decision to impose martial law.

He was brought from a detention center in Uiwang, near Seoul, in a blue Justice Ministry van and was escorted by the police and presidential security service.

Hundreds of people supporting Yoon gathered outside the court amid heavy police security, shouting slogans calling for his release.

Pro-Yoon supporters are blocked by a police barricade outside the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul on January 18, 2025.
Supporters of the impeached president gathered outside the court where he is attending a hearingImage: Anthony Wallace/AFP

Yoon cooperates 'to restore honor'

On Wednesday, Yoon became the country's first sitting president to be arrested in a criminal probe. Yoon had refused to cooperate during the investigations.

But on Saturday, his lawyers said the impeached president accepted his legal counsel's advice and decided to appear personally before the judge. He plans to argue that his declaration of martial law was a legitimate exercise of his powers.

Yoon's lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, said in a statement that he decided to attend "to restore his honor by directly explaining the legitimacy of emergency martial law and that insurrection is not established." 

Investigators requested on Friday a new warrant to extend Yoon's arrest for up to 20 days. This would give prosecutors ample time to formalize an indictment.

The hearing at the court began at around 2 pm (0500 GMT). A decision is expected on Saturday or Sunday.

How South Korean president's arrest could cause more turmoil

The Corruption Investigation Office is trying to determine whether Yoon committed insurrection, a crime punishable by life in prison or even the death penalty.

Yoon is also facing a parallel Constitutional Court probe into whether to uphold his impeachment.

The opposition-dominated parliament voted to impeach him on December 14, over his failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

mfi/rmt (AP, Reuters, AFP)

