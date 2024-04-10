South Korea votes in key test for President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Koreans are going to the polls in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on President Yoon Suk Yeol. A polarizing campaign has focused largely on resentment and personality.

A failure by Yoon's governing People Power Party to restore a majority in parliament could see him become a lame duck for the rest of a term that lasts until 2027.

What's the background to the vote?

Since he took office in 2022 for a single five-year term, Yoon has been hampered by low approval ratings and a liberal opposition-controlled parliament that has thwarted his policy platform.

Ahead of the election, Yoon's conservative supporters and their liberal rivals traded toxic rhetoric in a sign of a deepening political polarization.

Yoon is pushing for healthcare reforms that are backed by many voters but have precipitated a damaging strike by doctors, as well as a pledge to abolish a gender equality ministry.

A deep conservative-liberal division worsened during the country's 2022 presidential election. The battle between Yoon and his main liberal rival Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party (DP), became personal. Yoon eventually beat Lee by a wafer-thin margin.

One potential spoiler for Yoon is a minor opposition party, Reforming Korea, launched by disgraced former justice minister Cho Kuk who is facing a jail term for corruption.

Possible jeopardy for president

Speaking to DW from Seoul, journalist Grace Shin said the election results in many key districts were too close to call and that there had been record-high early turnout — viewed as a good sign for the liberals.

"If the DP or other liberal opposition parties secure over 150 seats — that's half of those in the national assembly — they would be able to slowly pass budget bills and laws, catching the attention of the public.

"If they hold more than 200, they could even amend constitutions, dismiss legislators, and even dismiss the president and nullify President Yoon's veto."

Since taking office, Yoon has vetoed nine bills passed by parliament, including one in favor of a special probe into First Lady Kim Keon Hee's alleged involvement in stock price manipulation.

China, North Korea — and onions

Pre-election surveys show that the liberal opposition parties are likely to hold onto a strong position in South Korea's single-chamber, 300-member National Assembly.

The 60-year-old Lee is also under investigation over a string of allegations, including alleged bribery linked to illicit transfers to North Korea. Lee, whose party favors a less hawkish stance on North Korea and who has made several pro-China remarks, denies all charges.

Lee's DP has also seized on a gaffe by Yoon last month as he talked about the "reasonable" cost of green onions.

The staple in Korean cooking has recently soared in price, and the comment led to criticism that the president was out of touch.

