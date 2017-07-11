South Korea, US launch missiles after North Korea test

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Each country fired two ground-to-air missiles in a show of strength after North Korea conducted its farthest-ever missile test, which caused evacuations in Japan.
South Korea and the United States fired four missiles into the Sea of Japan, Seoul said on Wednesday, a day after North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years.
The two countries each fired a pair of US-made ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles, according to a statement.
The South Korean military said the launches were a retaliation to Pyongyang's farthest-ever missile test. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol had previously vowed a "stern response" against the North.
Separately, South Korea also launched a Hyunmoo-2 missile that malfunctioned shortly after launch and crashed, causing panic in the city of Gangneung. There were no reports of injuries.
The missile launches come just over a month after Seoul and Washington kicked off the biggest joint military exercise in the region in years.
Earlier on Tuesday, a South Korean F-15K fighter jet dropped two precision bombs on a virtual target on the uninhabited Yellow Sea island of Jikdo as part of a drill with US forces.
The joint exercise was intended to demonstrate the allies' "capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff added.
zc/wd (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)