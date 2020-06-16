South Korea unification minister resigns over row with North

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of the country's unification minister, who asked to step down amid rising tensions with Pyongyang over stalled nuclear talks and activities on defectors in the South.

Kim Yeon-chul, who was appointed unification minister in April last year, said he was resigning to take responsibility for tensions between the North and South. He is leaving the position without having had a single meeting with the North.

Read more: What's driving North Korea's aggression toward the South?

More to come...

Watch video 02:16 Share Tensions on Korean Peninsula Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dygv Hope for peace between North and South Korea wanes

lc/rt (AP, Reuters)