South Korea under pressure to cancel World Scout Jamboree

9 minutes ago

Hit by extreme temperatures, South Korea has been urged to cut short the World Scout Jamboree after large UK and US groups pulled out early from what's seen as the world's largest youth camp.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uo39
Participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree walking at the campsite with their luggage
South Korean organizers have canceled many activities that required hard physical effortImage: YONHAP/REUTERS

The world scouting body has urged South Korea to end the ongoing World Scout Jamboree on account of the acute heat wave affecting the country.

The Jamboree, which began on Wednesday and is scheduled to run till August 12, has seen hundreds of participants falling ill due to high temperatures in one of the hottest summers in South Korea.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement said it asked South Korean organizers to "consider alternative options to end the event earlier than scheduled and support the participants until they depart for their home countries."

The unfavorable weather forced thousands of British scouts to leave the camping site in the coastal town of Buan in North Joella province of South Korea on Friday.

The call from the World Scouting Body came as a fresh blow after the United States too decided to pull out a week early on Saturday.

The decision regarding the event will be taken after a meeting between the organizers to be held on Saturday, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

South Koreans file climate lawsuit

The international organization said that in case the Jamboree organizers decide to continue the event, there need to be stronger assurances "they will do everything possible to address the issues caused by the heat wave by adding additional resources."

Extreme temperatures in South Korea

Some 43,000 people from more than 150 countries have taken part in the Jamboree.

The high number of participants falling sick compelled authorities to deploy military doctors. In its effort to salvage the event, the South Korean government promised more doctors, water trucks and air-conditioned spaces to offer scouts relief.

On Friday, temperatures across South Korea ranged from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius (95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit). The country, for the first time in four years, had to issue the highest level warning due to high temperatures.

Many activities that required hard physical effort have been canceled over concerns about the extreme temperatures.

Cool cities: Global urban heat island solutions

mfa/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

