South Korea to remove concrete barrier after Jeju Air crash

South Korean authorities are still investigating the cause of the recent air disaster at Muan International Airport. Some are blaming a concrete embankment at the end of the airport runway, which will now be removed.

The South Korean government on Wednesday said it would remove a concrete barrier at the end of a runway at Muan International Airport, the scene of the fatal Jeju Air crash last month.

The crash at the airport in South Jeolla Province on December 29 left 179 people dead, with only two crew members at the back of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft managing to survive. Jeju Air Flight 2216 had departed from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Although the exact cause of the crash is still unclear, some have blamed a concrete embankment at the end of the airport's runway for the disaster.

The structure, known in the aviation world as a localizer, is intended to help guide the plane along the center of the airport runway during takeoff and landing. Video footage of the Jeju Air incident showed the plane overshooting the runway in a belly landing and colliding into the structure upon touchdown, resulting in an explosion on the plane.

Muan Airport localizer to be reinstalled 'using breakable structures'

The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday that "a special safety inspection revealed that improvements are needed for localizers at seven airports around the country."

In regards to Muan Airport, the South Korean government would remove the concrete embankment and then reinstall the localizer "using breakable structures."

Another airport that would see its localizers revamped is Jeju International Airport, the air hub for South Korea's most famous vacation destination. Jeju to Seoul-Gimpo Airport is the busiest domestic flight route in terms of passengers.

Transport Minister Park Sang-woo said the overhaul of the nation's airports would prioritize "actions requiring immediate attention."

"We plan to establish measures for bird strike prevention improvement and an aviation safety innovation plan through further investigations and reviews," Park said.

A bird strike is being probed as one of the causes of the Jeju Air disaster. When a plane is flying at low altitudes during takeoff or landing, the jet's engines can sometimes ingest birds, damaging the fan blades and sometimes forcing the engine to shut down.

South Korean media reports say that feathers were discovered in the engines of the Jeju Air plane after the crash.

South Korea's Land Ministry will also expand runway safety areas at seven airports to 240 meters (787 feet). Muan Airport, which is closed until April 18, had about a 200-meter-long safety zone prior to the Jeju Air disaster.

Former South Korean airport official found dead amid scrutiny

Meanwhile, the former head of the state-run Korea Airports Corporation was discovered dead at his home on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, according to South Korean police. Son Chang-wan was in charge of the company from 2018 to 2022 and spearheaded renovations at Muan International Airport in 2020 when the concrete embankment was reinforced.

Jeju Air executives have expressed remorse after the crash

South Korean officials are under pressure to take responsibility after the Jeju Air crash, with Transport Minister Park saying earlier this month he intends to step down. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-Bae has also said he takes "full responsibility" for the disaster with the South Korean government imposing a travel ban on Kim amid an investigation.

Although the Jeju Air crash has sparked concern regarding flight safety in the Asian country, South Korea has vastly improved its regulations since the late 1990s.

Between 1970 and 1999, South Korean flag carrier Korean Air was notorious for deadly crashes, with the airline bringing in consultants from US companies to improve its safety standards. South Korea's hierarchical culture, particularly in the cockpit, was believed to be one reason behind the nation's air safety troubles.

