South Korea: Thousands protest for and against Yoon's arrest

Pro and anti-Yoon protesters are demonstrating meters apart, in severe cold, as the impeached president's arrest warrant is set to expire at midnight local time on Monday.

Thousands of protesters took to the snowed-in streets of South Korean capital, Seoul, on Sunday to rally both for and against the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, as the crisis-hit nation heads toward a high-stakes confrontation.

The arrest warrant for Yoon, issued due to his refusal to comply with summons for investigation, is set to expire at midnight (1500 GMT) on Monday.

On Friday, dozens of the agency's officials and police officers attempted to arrest Yoon at his residence but were thwarted by the South Korean military and presidential security. An intense five-hour standoff ended with the agency officials retreating to figure out their next step.

As the deadline for the arrest warrant approaches, another standoff seems imminent.

Anti-Yoon protests

Hundreds of protesters rallied overnight into Sunday near Yoon's residence, with the temperature dropping to minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). They called for his ouster and arrest, supporting the authorities' efforts to detain the leader over his martial law debacle.

"We have to reestablish the foundation of our society by punishing the president who has denied the constitution," said Yang Kyung-soo, leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a major labor group that took part in the protests.

Protesters have rallied on the streets of Seoul in the sub-zero weather Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

"We must bring down the criminal Yoon Suk Yeol and arrest and detain him as soon as possible," he said.

There was no indication that anti-corruption investigators and police were sending officers back into Yoon's residence on Sunday.

Over the weekend, staff from the presidential security team were seen preparing for another attempt at an arrest, placing barbed wires near the gate and along the hills leading up to the residence.

Yoon supporters also came out to show their support of the impeached president, despite cold temperatures and snowy conditions Image: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

Pro-Yoon demonstrations

Not far from the anti-Yoon protests were groups of supporters who held banners reading "We will fight for President Yoon Suk Yeol."

Other placards read "Stop the Steal" — a phrase popularized by US President-elect Donald Trump's supporters after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Pro-Yoon protesters held banners saying 'stop the steal,' a phrase used by Trump supporters to protest his 2020 election loss Image: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

They were denouncing his impeachment and pledging to block any efforts to detain him.

A legal struggle ensues

Behind the scenes of discontent on the streets, authorities on both sides are attempting to legally strong-arm their opponents.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading Yoon's criminal investigation, has asked acting President Choi Sang-mok to order the presidential security service to comply with the arrest warrant.

Choi has not commented on the matter.

Higher officials of the security service ignored summonses on Saturday from police, who planned to question them over Friday's events.

Arresting Yoon while he remains in his official residence under their protection seems "virtually impossible," according to the anti-corruption agency.

They are currently weighing charges of rebellion after Yoon briefly imposed martial law on December 3, an order which was overturned within hours.

Meanwhile, Yoon's lawyers have challenged the detention and search warrants, relying on a law that protects locations which may have military secrets from search without the consent of the person in charge — in this case, Yoon.

They also argue that anti-corruption officers do not have the authority to investigate Yoon's rebellion charges and police officers do not have the authority to assist his arrest.

