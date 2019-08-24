 South Korea starts drills at Japan-claimed islands | News | DW | 25.08.2019

News

South Korea starts drills at Japan-claimed islands

South Korea's navy has launched a drill around a group of small islands claimed by both Tokyo and Seoul as the feud between the two countries escalates. Japan said the islands were "obviously" part of their territory.

South Korean helicopter at Dokdo islands (picture-alliance/dpa/Yonhap News Agency)

Japan slammed a two-day military drill launched by South Korea as "unacceptable" on Sunday, after Seoul announced its naval, air, and army forces will take part in the maneuvers around the group of disputed islands called Takeshima in Japanese and Dokdo in Korean.

The Seoul-controlled islands are "obviously an inherent part of the territory of Japan," said Kenji Kanasugi from Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The drills started only days after South Korea announced it would stop intelligence sharing with Japan amid escalating tensions.

Karte Liancourt Rocks Dokdo Takeshima EN (DW)

From 'comfort women' to smartphone displays

South Korea and Japan have been trading diplomatic blows since late last year, when South Korean court ordered Japanese companies to compensate forced laborers who had worked for Japanese industry during the 35-year occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

The issue of forced labor and the so-called "comfort women", used as sexual slaves by the Japanese troops, still brings strong emotions in South Korea. Japan claims the issue of compensation has been settled by a 1965 bilateral treaty.

Watch video 01:58

South Korea demands apology from Japan for wartime past

The escalation saw Japan tighten export restrictions on materials used by South Korean firms to make smartphone displays and chips. Some South Korean supermarkets removed Japanese products from their shelves, and both sides removed the other from their list of trusted trade partners.

Allies and opponents

South Korea has staged repeated drills around the disputed islands in previous decades, and the current exercises had been delayed due to the ongoing dispute, according to Korean's Yonhap news agency.

Japan lost control of the rocky islets in 1945, with its defeat in WWII also ending its 35-year colonial rule. A Japanese attack on Takeshima/ Dokdo is considered highly unlikely.

The two countries are both US allies and face a common threat from North Korea. Washington has been pushing for a closer alliance as a way to counter the growing Chinese influence in Asia.

Watch video 01:52

Caught in trade row with Japan, South Korea looks to the North

dj/rc (Reuters, AFP)

