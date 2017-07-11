South Korea: Seoul Mayor Park Won-sun reported missing

South Korean police on Thursday confirmed they were searching for the mayor of Seoul after his daughter made them aware of his disappearance, the Yonhap News Agency and the Associated Press reported.

Search operations were underway after Mayor Park Won-sun's daughter called the police, saying her father had not been accounted for.

Police said officers were scouring the area of the South Korean capital where his cell phone signal was last detected. Authorities are using drones and police dogs for the search, Yonhap reported.

Park's office also confirmed he had not arrived at his office on Thursday.

More to follow...