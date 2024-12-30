South Korea seeks arrest of impeached president Yoon

Investigators want Yoon Suk Yeol arrested after he failed to report for questioning over his short-lived martial law decree.

South Korea's joint investigation unit on Monday sought an arrest warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters filed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol with the Seoul Western District Court," said the probe team.

The prosecutors' application for a warrant is believed to be the first attempt to forcibly detain a sitting president in the country's constitutional history.

A court will decide whether to issue the warrant.

Why are invesigators seeking an arrest warrant?

Yoon has circumvented several requests to appear for questioning by the joint investigation team and public prosecutors. He has also blocked searches of his office related to the investigation.

Investigators are planning to question Yoon on charges of abuse of authority and orchestrating a rebellion.

The martial law declaration, on December 3, drew immediate opposition from politicians, with lawmakers having quickly passed a resolution demanding Yoon lift his order.

On December 14, lawmakers voted to impeach the president over his failed attempt to impose military rule, suspending his presidential powers.

However, it is up to the Constitutional Court to decide whether to confirm the impeachment and remove Yoon from office or restore his powers. The process could take months.

Short-lived martial law plunges South Korea into crisis

Days after his attempt to impose martial law, Yoon apologized saying he would not evade legal and political responsibility over his actions.

He nevertheless later came out to defend his decision, saying it was a measure to protect the country's democracy.

Opposition party members have criticized his repeated defiance of the summons and have warned against possible destruction of evidence.

Yoon faces a string of investigations, including potential charges of leading an insurrection, a crime punishable by life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

The country's political crisis deepend further, when parliament last week also impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, over his reluctance to fill three Constitutional Court vacancies.

