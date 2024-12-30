South Korea seeks arrest of impeached president Yoon

Investigators want Yoon Suk Yeol arrested after he failed to report for questioning over his short-lived martial law decree.

South Korea's joint investigation unit on Monday sought an arrest warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters filed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol with the Seoul Western District Court," said the probe team.

A court will decide whether to issue the warrant.

Why are invesigators seeking an arrest warrant?

Yoon has circumvented several requests to appear for questioning by the joint investigation team and public prosecutors. He has also blocked searches of his office related to the investigation.

Investigators are planning to question Yoon on charges of abuse of authority and orchestrating a rebellion.

The martial law declaration, on December 3, drew immediate opposition from politicians, with lawmakers having quickly passed a resolution demanding Yoon lift his order.

On December 14, lawmakers voted to impeach the president over his failed attempt to impose military rule.

However, it is up to the court to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or restore his powers. The process could take months. In the meantine, Yoon has been suspended from his duties.

This is a developing story, more to follow...