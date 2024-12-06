South Korea: Ruling party calls for president's suspension

The head of South Korea's ruling party has come out in favor of suspending the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who tried to impose martial law.

South Korea's ruling party leader called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign Friday over his attempt to impose martial law, warning that he poses a grave danger to the country.

Han Dong-hun, leader of the People's Power Party (PPP), said he had received information that Yoon had ordered the country's defense counterintelligence commander to arrest and detain unspecified key politicians on charges of "anti-state activities" under martial law.

Han's comments almost guarantee that enough lawmakers will vote to impeach the president on Saturday. Yoon's impeachment would require the support of two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members.

The opposition parties that jointly submitted the impeachment motion have a combined total of 192 seats. Meanwhile, Han leads an anti-Yoon faction within the ruling party, and 18 lawmakers in his faction voted with opposition lawmakers to overturn Yoon's martial law decree.

Hundreds of citizens participated in a candlelight vigil, condemning President Yoon Suk-yeol's declaration of martial law and calling for his resignation Image: Chris Jung/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Han's unexpected U-turn

Han's comments were a reversal from Thursday, when he said he would block the impeachment and another party leader insisted that all 108 members of the PPP would unite to support Yoon in Saturday's vote.

However, Han said Friday that Yoon poses a "significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law, which could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger."

He also said that Yoon's refusal to admit that he did anything wrong in declaring martial law Tuesday night prompted his change of position.

"Considering the newly emerging facts, I believe that a swift suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's duties is necessary to safeguard the Republic of Korea and its people," Han said.

South Korea's political turmoil continues amid public anger To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Prosecutors to investigate rebellion charges

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Shim Woo Jung told reporters Friday that prosecutors plan to investigate rebellion charges against Yoon following complaints from the opposition that his actions amounted to a "self-coup."

While the president largely enjoys immunity from prosecution while in office, the protection does not extend to charges of rebellion or treason. It wasn't immediately clear how prosecutors plan to proceed with an investigation into Yoon.

If Yoon is impeached on Saturday, he would be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential powers. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would assume presidential duties.

dh/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)