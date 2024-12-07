South Korea: Ruling party boycotts vote to impeach Yoon

Skip next section Ruling party did not prevent members from voting on impeachment — PPP lawmaker

Shin Dong-uk, a lawmaker of the ruling PPP, said that the party never prevented its lawmakers from voting in an impeachment hearing against President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to Reuters news agency.

Most PPP lawmakers walked out of the hearing, with only one remaining in his seat. Two other PPP members later returned for the vote, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The opposition parties that put forward the motion to impeach Yoon need the support of at least eight ruling party lawmakers to reach the two-thirds majority required for the bill to pass.