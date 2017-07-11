South Korea presidential vote: Exit poll shows narrow gap

South Koreans headed to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president after one of the most bitter political campaigns in recent memory.

An exit poll put the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol ahead of liberal Lee Jae-Myung by a slim margin, with 48.4% of the vote compared with 47.8%.

The winner will face mounting challenges in the form of an omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections and an increasingly belligerent North Korea.

A victory for Yoon would represent a remarkable turnaround for the conservatives that have been in disarray since the impeachment and dismissal of President Park Geun-Hye.

Presidents serve a single term of five years.

Election authorities said 61% of South Korea's 44 million eligible voters had cast their vote by 1 p.m.on Wednesday. This includes record turnout in early voting that began Friday.

Who are the main contenders?

The election has become a tight race between the two leading candidates ­­— Lee and Yoon.

Both are so unpopular that local media have dubbed the contest the "election of the unfavorables."

Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party has vowed to root out corruption and take a hawkish line toward North Korea. He has threatened a preemptive strike if necessary.

Lee of the ruling Democratic Party was governor of the most populous province of Gyeonggi.

He shot to fame with his aggressive coronavirus responses and a slew of fresh policies, including a universal basic income and free school uniforms.

What are the key issues?

Top concerns among young voters, who are likely to prove decisive, are the skyrocketing housing prices in the capital, Seoul, domestic inequality, and stubborn youth unemployment.

Both candidates have vowed to build new homes but offered starkly different solutions to the crisis. Lee relies on left-leaning public housing and Yoon on market-led solutions.

North Korea also remains of the major issues in the election.

Pyongyang has carried out a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year, including a launch just days before the election.

The new president will face the task of initiating negotiations to curb the North's nuclear ambitions.

