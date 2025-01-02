South Korea: Police raid Muan airport following Jeju crash

South Korea: Police raid Muan airport following Jeju crashJanuary 2, 2025
South Korean police raided Muan International Airport on Thursday morning where a Jeju Air plane had crashed on Sunday, local Yonhap news agency reported.
In a statement reported on by the AFP news agency, police said: "In relation to the plane accident that occurred on December 29, a search and seizure operation is being conducted from 9 a.m. on January 2 at three locations."
The locations including Muan airport, the Jeju Air office in Seoul and a regional aviation office.
More to follow
km/jsi (AFP, Reuters)